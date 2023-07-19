A prominent section of Santa Rosa Avenue will undergo a face-lift this year as the city seeks to beautify the southern entrance to downtown and improve connections for cyclists and pedestrians.

Rows of plastic orange posts have lined the street in recent weeks as road crews kicked off a monthslong project that will see lanes of traffic between Sonoma and Maple avenues reduced from four lanes to two to improve traffic flow.

Plans also call for installing new bike lanes to help close gaps in the city’s bike network along Santa Rosa Avenue.

“This is the last link on Santa Rosa Avenue that doesn’t have any bike lanes, and there has been a lot of interest from the community in making it more pedestrian and bike friendly and in making it more attractive,” said Rob Sprinkle, deputy director with the Transportation and Public Works Department, who oversees traffic engineering.

The road work, estimated to cost $2.2 million, is being paid for by a combination of county and state transportation dollars. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

It’s one of several downtown road projects this year. Crews will also repave residential and arterial streets in the downtown core and make minor road reconfigurations.

Sprinkle said as the city envisions a more livable and walkable downtown, it must update road, bike and pedestrian infrastructure to encourage people to use different modes of transportation.

Many of the businesses on Santa Rosa Avenue welcome the change despite the impact on traffic and parking.

Bob Guffanti, co-manager of the Astro Motel, hopes the changes help change negative perceptions of the neighborhood and make the area more inviting and accessible, which could help drive additional visitors and investment to the corridor.

Others were less sure.

Mark Dierkhising, owner of neighborhood staple Dierk’s Parkside Cafe, said temporary road closures have already affected sales, and he worried any plans to take away street parking would hurt businesses that have already taken financial hits from pandemic closures and inflation.

“A lot of us have been through a lot of things down here, so my feeling about the project is wait and see,” Dierkhising said.

Work will help calm traffic, improve bike and pedestrian safety

Plans to re-imagine this segment of Santa Rosa Avenue have been in the works for more than a decade.

Dotted with small businesses from tattoo parlors to a popular taqueria to used car dealerships and body shops, the nearly half-mile stretch serves as a gateway between the commercial strip south of Highway 12 and downtown Santa Rosa.

Vehicle traffic on that stretch of Santa Rosa Avenue has dropped since the 2017 reunification of Old Courthouse Square, which gave traffic engineers an opportunity to re-imagine road design and implement several traffic calming measures, Sprinkle said.

Santa Rosa Avenue currently features two northbound and southbound lanes and parallel parking along portions of the road.

There are two midblock crosswalks connecting Juilliard Park to Luther Burbank Home and Gardens and further south near Oak Street.

Crews will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction and add a two-way center left turn lane and left-turn pockets, Sprinkle said.

A buffered bike lane is planned from Sonoma Avenue to Oak Street. Regular bike lanes are planned south of Oak that will connect to the existing bike lane that starts south of Maple Avenue and extends past the southern city limits to about Todd Road.

The city plans to add a flashing beacon at the Oak Street crossing to help drivers better see pedestrians and two “z-crossings” at Wheeler and Pine streets where pedestrians will cross to a median first and then make their way across the rest of the street rather than cutting straight across, Sprinkle said.

Improved streetscaping and lighting, new benches and bike racks will also be installed.

The changes are expected to help slow vehicle traffic, provide space for drivers to turn left more easily and improve bike and pedestrian safety without reducing parking, Sprinkle said.

That’s key for tattoo and piercing shop The Hole Thing, said apprentice piercer Gigi Cuevas.

The shop has a small parking lot with only two spaces and relies on street parking near the Wheeler Street storefront, Cuevas said.

Work last week blocked off access to Wheeler Street which made it hard for customers to get to the shop and the few parking spots out front were cordoned off.

“We had an entire day of business lost,” Cuevas said.

Despite the temporary headache, Cuevas said the shop gets a lot of foot traffic, and the new crosswalk will make it easier and safer for clients to come into the shop.