Strong winds topple trees and down power lines across Sonoma County

Powerful winds, reaching close to 100 mph at some North Bay peaks, again tore across the region overnight Monday, downing trees and damaging property while knocking out electricity to around 6,500 PG&E customers across Sonoma County.

By Tuesday morning, power had been restored to all but about 540 homes and businesses in neighborhoods from east Santa Rosa to Monte Rio, according to PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Santa Rosa firefighters responded to multiple calls for downed trees and power lines throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A fallen tree crushed a cabin off Montecito Drive in Montecito Heights, and gusts blew the roof of a metal carport attached to a mobile home near Maria Carrillo High School, said Santa Rosa Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Downed trees and debris also had to be cleared from roadways in the Montecito area, Jenkins said

Earlier on Monday, crews snuffed out small brush fires along Old Redwood Highway near Fountaingrove and at a homeless camp at Piner Road. No structure damage was reported.

In Penngrove, firefighters contained a barn fire by about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. While the barn and a few attached structures were destroyed, no nearby homes were seriously damaged in that blaze, according to Rancho Adobe Fire District Captain Eric Gromala.

Gromala said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it doesn’t appear that downed power lines were responsible for sparking the blaze.

By Tuesday morning, firefighters had reached 60% containment battling the 1.8-acre Old fire burning in the wind-whipped hills east of Geyserville, according to Cal Fire.

Despite the National Weather Service reporting consistent gusts above 80 mph in the region, the blaze did not appear to spread significantly after igniting around 10 p.m on Monday.

Fire officials said early Tuesday morning that no structures were immediately threatened. Officials have not given a cause of the fire.

Top wind gusts overnight reached well over 90 mph in the Mayacamas Mountains and exceeded 30 mph in the North Bay valleys, reaching 50 mph in Santa Rosa, according to the weather service.

At its Santa Fe geothermal weather station, PG&E recorded high wind speeds of 97 mph.

With gusts over 70 mph still a possibility Tuesday morning, the weather service extended a high wind warning for elevations at or above 1,000 feet through 10 a.m. A wind advisory for the rest of the region remains in effect until through 6 p.m.

Weather service meteorologist Gerry Diaz said gusts could pick up again Tuesday evening, though they aren’t excepted to be as strong as on Monday night.

“The good news here is that we’re seeing an overall downward trend, and we’ll see more favorable conditions (Wednesday),” Diaz said.

As the winds die down this week, North Bay temperatures should return to normal seasonal highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s. And heading into the weekend, the weather service is monitoring the possibility of scattered showers in the region, Diaz said.

