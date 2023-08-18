Summit State Bank CEO tells feds he fears hostile takeover by another Santa Rosa-based financial institution, Poppy Bank

In a strongly worded letter to the Federal Reserve Bank, the CEO of Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank says he believes his company could be the target of a “hostile takeover” by the parent company of another local financial institution, Poppy Bank.

“We have grave concerns about Big Poppy’s proposal,” Summit CEO Brian Reed wrote Thursday, adding that the move to acquire roughly a quarter of Summit’s stock would reduce competition in an already concentrated market. He also called Poppy Bank’s performance and commitment to community development into question.

“It is inconsistent with the convenience and needs of the communities we serve,” the letter states.

Poppy Bank CEO Khalid Acheckzai said that for now his company’s bid is for a stake in Summit and not a takeover of the entire company.

Big Poppy Holdings filed a legal notice in July announcing possible plans to buy up to 24.99% of its competitor’s shares, which Summit State Bank Reed noted would give Poppy the voting power to elect several board directors.

“We may end up buying them, we may not,” Acheckzai told the Press Democrat Friday. Still, he said, “ultimately, the goal would be to acquire them. It just depends on a number of factors.”

Acheckzai also pushed back against Reed’s characterization of Poppy Bank, pointing to the fact that the institution has opened several new branches this year and has invested in local nonprofits.

“I don’t want to get into the negativity, I respect the regulatory process,” he said. For now, “we’re waiting on approval from Federal Reserve Bank, and then we will take it from there.”

