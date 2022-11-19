Adrian Palazuelos’ term as superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District ended abruptly Friday after he struck a “separation agreement” with the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

“The board has reached a separation agreement with Dr. Palazuelos,” said Trustee Anne Ching after board members met Nov. 18 in closed session during a special meeting. She said Deputy Superintendent Elizabeth Kaufman would serve as acting superintendent.

Board members did not provide any additional information and there was not an opportunity for public comment regarding the decision.

It marks the second time in recent years that Palazuelos has signed a separation agreement with a school district. At his last role as superintendent of Fillmore Unified School District in Ventura County, he made an “abrupt and surprising“ exit, according to the Venture County Star newspaper, in the middle of the school year in March 2021.

He began his tenure at Sonoma Valley in June 2021, when he signed a three-year contract with a salary of $230,000 per year, in addition to health, dental and vision benefits, and a monthly $400 travel budget.

It also marks the second time Sonoma Valley Unified School District has lost its lead employee mid-year. Socorro Shiels was fired in November 2020, a politically motivated move orchestrated by Trustee John Kelly, according to a district-funded report.

Earlier in Friday’s meeting, several people expressed frustration with the circumstances surrounding Palazuelos’ continued absence from the district.

After weeks of speculation by parents and teachers, President Cathy Coleman would only say he was “out on leave” at Tuesday’s regular school board meeting. In a Thursday email, she said Palazuelos was out on an extended medical leave.

“I and other parents who I talk to are concerned about the leadership in the district,” said Daniela Bravo during the public comment period at the beginning of Friday’s special meeting. “A huge part of it is communication, but there are transparency issues, as well. And I’m concerned with the leadership of the superintendent. We’re paying out money for someone who is not here.“

Emily Robledo, another parent, said, “I would like to use the board to focus on what is right for our children,” she said, adding the district’s problems are causing concern. “I think we should send Dr. Palazuelos on his way and really focus on what’s right for our children. Let’s move on. It’s time to move on.”

Former board member Helen Marsh added, “The board today is dealing with an employee (Palazuelos) who has privacy rights, but it needs to do a better job of communicating what is happening without invading his privacy.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.