Supervisor Lynda Hopkins takes stock of challenging year as board chair, shares plans for 2022

On learning the inner-workings of county government: “I think that honestly, it takes you at least a couple of years just to kind of figure out the inner workings of the organization,” Hopkins said. “It’s like opening the back of the clock all these little gears you didn’t even think of when looking at the clock’s face.”

On county efforts to support employees dealing with microaggressions and racism: “The Core Team is really uncovering that this isn't just happening at the department head level.” Hopkins said, referring to the county’s internal team lead by the Office of Equity. “It's happening at the line staff level as well and there may be sort of varying levels of inclusivity and sort of racial competence in different departments.”

On the pressures placed on county employees: “I am definitely concerned about the mental health of county staff of all levels,” Hopkins said of those facing disaster fatigue. “Department heads who feel like they carry the weight of the role in their shoulders, because they're responsible, ultimately, for the department itself in the sort of success or failure of the delivery of services. But also the line staff, you know, some of whom never left the front lines.”

Lynda Hopkins began her second term as a Sonoma County supervisor in an altogether new role, as board chair.

Her first go at the rotating yearlong post last year saw her lead the five-member board through an especially challenging period, marked by a historic vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the continuing demands of fire recovery and a deepening drought, and finally, a contentious redistricting process that ended 2021 on a politically sour note.

“There are no easy years anymore,” said Hopkins.

Faced with the pandemic, the “constant threat of fire” and other emergencies, each supervisor has become an emergency manager and responder, she said.

Case in point: She was up early on Saturday in her Forestville home, relaying alerts to her west county constituents and Facebook followers about the coastal tsunami advisory spurred by an undersea volcanic explosion in the Pacific near the Tonga Islands.

“I think that we have been faced with those challenges more than in the past because of the new climate reality,” Hopkins said in a recent interview with The Press Democrat.

But if anything, the significant hurdles presented to her leadership last year have made her more assured as she begins her sixth year in elected office, she said. The experience, including as chair — a role that doubles as board spokesperson and agenda taskmaster — have given her a better understanding of the inner workings of county government.

“That has enabled me to be more effective, whether that means delivering services to west county or trying to meet the needs of the whole county and steward the organization,” she said.

Sonoma County supervisor Linda Hopkins, center, takes notes during a meeting with Lynea Seiberlich-Wheeler, associate director of Behavioral Health at West County Health Services, left, and Debra Johnson, board chair of West County Community Services, about issues with homelessness in Guerneville on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Now, Hopkins said, she is looking forward to returning her full focus to the west county — eager to get back to COVID-safe coffee-chats, town halls and the rural communities that make up the sprawling 5th District, spanning from Santa Rosa’s northwestern outskirts all the way up the Sonoma Coast.

Climate change, fire resiliency and bolstering government resources for unincorporated communities are high on her to-do list for 2022.

The year past and year ahead

Hopkins shared her plans for the year ahead and reflected on the year past in a series of interviews, including a sit-down session on a recent rainy Monday over a turmeric spice tea and breakfast sandwich at Avid Coffee in Sebastopol.

The setting was fitting. While chair, Hopkins had to forgo constituent coffees as duties at the helm of county government, including coordinating with department heads, claimed more of her time. This year, she expects to spend more time with constituents, working on district issues.

“This is why I wake up in the morning, excited to go to work,” Hopkins, 38, said, sitting up a bit straighter, her tone a bit more energized. “I just want to kind of reconnect with that, with the small towns and with the beautiful, beautiful topography and geography that I'm privileged to represent.”

From right, Sonoma County supervisor Linda Hopkins talks with Debra Johnson, board chair of West County Community Services, and executive director Tim Miller about issues with homelessness in Guerneville on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Hopkins, a Stanford-educated organic farmer and mother of three young children who worked for several years as a community journalist, was elected in 2016 as a newcomer to public office. Because of a rotation set before her arrival, she waited five years to serve as chair, a role with greater say over the board’s annual agenda. As she set out last year, she had identified three areas of focus: improving government transparency, fighting climate change and working toward racial equity.

Under her leadership, the county made several signficant steps toward improving access to county meetings and agendas. That included offering Spanish translation services for the entirety of the board’s meetings and posting the board’s agenda a week-and-a-half out.

Prior to 2021, the board had only offered Spanish translation for discussion items considered to be major, and did not post agendas until the Friday before the board’s regular Tuesday meetings.

Looking to build upon those changes, Hopkins says the board needs to offer Spanish translation for recordings of its meetings, as they are only available in English. She also sees an opportunity for the county to create data dashboards on its website for climate change and racial equity, similar to the data-driven dashboard the county provides for COVID.