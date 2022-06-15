Suspect arrested in May 5 Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

A Santa Rosa man suspected of shooting and critically wounding another man at a May 5 sideshow in Roseland has been arrested.

Tiari Thompson, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, one day after the Santa Rosa Police Department announced a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The shooting occurred at an unsanctioned sideshow that drew up to 750 people and 200 vehicles near the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot twice in his pelvis and abdomen just after 10 p.m., police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Police identified Thompson as the gunman and released photos and a description of him Monday, along with the notice of an arrest warrant.

Thompson was among the spectators at the sideshow, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin. An argument preceded the shooting but investigators are trying to identify an exact motive, Mahurin said.

No gun has been recovered in the shooting.

Thompson turned himself in at the police department at about 2 p.m., police said. He was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.