Suspect arrested in Santa Rosa armed robbery

Santa Rosa police on Thursday morning arrested a man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint two weeks earlier.

Marcell Leroy Battiest, 26, of Santa Rosa, was arrested as he arrived at a probation appointment around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from Santa Rosa Police Department.

Detectives from the department’s violent crimes team believe Battiest was in the passenger seat of a car that pulled up to a woman on the night of Feb. 3, near the intersection of Laurel and Olive streets. As she exited her vehicle, police say a man pulled a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded her purse. Fearing she would be shot if she did not comply, the victim tossed her purse into the vehicle, which then sped off.

After pursuing tips and interviewing witnesses, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, detectives identified Battiest as a suspect. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of robbery and violating his probation.

While he was being arrested, police served a search warrant on his residence.

“Oftentimes, for cases involving property, or weapons, we’re going to do a search warrant, if we can,” said Mahurin. “The goal is to obtain any additional evidence to corroborate a victim’s statement.”

Police continue the search for the driver of the car, who is described as a man in his 20s with short hair. Asked if Battiest had given up the name of the driver, Mahurin said, “We can’t give out that information right now.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to provide the information through the SRPD online tip system at www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered, for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

