Suspect sought in fatal shooting Monday on Casa Grande Road near Petaluma

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon on a property southwest of Petaluma, setting off a homicide investigation and a search for the shooter.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the location on Casa Grande Road near Old Adobe Road at about 2:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a man mortally wounded with an unspecified number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

It was not yet clear whether the man lived on the property where he was shot or what he was doing there, Valencia said.

Valencia said he did not know whether deputies had located a weapon and declined to provide information about a suspect. No arrest was made in the homicide as of Tuesday afternoon, he said.

“Right now, we’re conducting interviews to establish what happened and gathering evidence,” he said, adding he didn’t know the dead man’s name or age.

Yellow crime scene tape and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles blocked both lanes of traffic on Casa Grande Road in front of the property where the shooting occurred.

Yolanda Pesqueda, who's lived in one of two homes on the property for the past six years, stood just on the other side of the police tape Monday afternoon, watching as deputies interviewed her boyfriend’s relatives.

Screams from her boyfriend’s sister were her first sign of trouble, she said. Pesqueda followed the cries outside, where she found her boyfriend’s sister and a bloodied man on the ground.

“I thought something was happening to her,” Pesqueda said, of her boyfriend’s sister, who also lives at the home. “When I got there, I saw she was holding (the man’s) face, checking whether he could wake up.”

The man didn’t live on the property, but had been allowed to keep a car there while he repaired it, Pesqueda said, noting she was unsure of his name.

Authorities didn’t identify him Monday. Sonoma County Coroner’s Office needs to identify his family before his name is made public, Valencia said.

