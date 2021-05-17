Suspect sought in Rohnert Park bank robbery

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Rohnert Park bank Monday and fleeing with an unknown amount of cash, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

At 12:50 p.m., a man with his hand in his pocket, giving the impression he had a weapon, walked into the Westamerica Bank on Rohnert Park Expressway and told a teller “he was robbing the bank,” police said in a statement.

The teller handed over money and the man fled the bank with it. The man was last seen fleeing on foot north through the bank parking lot towards City Center Drive and Padre Town Center.

He was wearing a black knitted cap, a camouflage jacket with a bright orange liner, a blue mask covering the lower portion of his face and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Wax at 707-584-2600.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.