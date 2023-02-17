A Santa Rosa woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she crashed early Friday into a metal bus stop and through an apartment complex’s fence in northwest Santa Rosa.

At about 1:15 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a crash on West Steele Lane near Northcoast Street, according to a news release Friday.

Officers found an overturned white Toyota Camry with major front-end damage. The driver, Maricelia Roman, 49, of Santa Rosa, exited the vehicle without assistance.

Police said there were indications that she was driving while under the influence. Pictures uploaded by the Santa Rosa Police Department on CivicReady show an opened cardboard Jack Daniels box inside the vehicle.

Roman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and submitted to a blood alcohol test, which registered more than twice the state’s 0.08% legal limit.

She faces charges of driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08% and violation of probation, the release said. The details of her probation were not immediately clear Friday morning.

The department said additional charges will be filed for property damage.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.