Winter has come early to the northern Sierra Nevada slopes — and its ski resorts have taken note.

Popular resorts in the Lake Tahoe region have moved up their opening day after several feet of fresh powder fell last week in a storm that began Tuesday. Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley reported more than 3 feet of snow on its upper runs and will now open Nov. 18 for the 2022-23 season, according to a news release.

The largest ski resort in the state, Palisades Tahoe is known for operating the longest season in the Tahoe area. Skiers and riders will now enjoy an extra four days with the new start date, which originally was slated for Nov. 22.

Chairlifts will run to the resort’s upper mountain from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting, with remaining terrain to open Nov. 22.

But it was Boreal Mountain California in Soda Springs that welcomed the season’s earliest opening — powering up its lifts Friday. The resort operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood resorts opened Saturday.

Meterologist with the National Weather Service said snow showers will continue to fall this weekend in the Tahoe basin, dropping another 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow on the slopes. Travelers should expect gusty winds and icy road conditions in the area.