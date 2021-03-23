Tanker fire shuts down Hwy. 101 offramp in Santa Rosa

A tanker truck caught fire on a Highway 101 offramp in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon, blocking cars from exiting part of the freeway for more than an hour.

The vehicle fire was reported to the CHP at about 3:41 p.m. on the southbound offramp at College Avenue, the CHP said.

The tanker, which was hauling milk, had pulled over to the right hand side of the freeway, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said. The truck’s driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed before the truck’s cab burst into flames, deRutte said.

The fire was under control about 10 minutes after it was reported to authorities. The cause of the fire was still under investigation, deRutte said.

Delays of about 20 minutes were expected on the freeway, according to the traffic website SigAlert. The offramp was closed to traffic until just after 5 p.m., when one lane was reopened, the CHP said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.