A taxi driver has been arrested after a passenger accused him of sexually assaulting her Tuesday night in Petaluma, police said.

Noel Ortiz Cortez was arrested at an unspecified time on suspicion of rape by force, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

The 41-year-old is being held in the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to police, the woman called J’s Taxi around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and requested a ride to the west side of town.

Police said Ortiz arrived and drove the woman to the requested destination on Bodega Avenue before getting into the back seat and assaulting her.

The woman fled and called authorities, who found video evidence corroborating her account of events.

Police arrested Ortiz and recovered forensic evidence on him and in the taxi, according to the news release.

Charges had not been filed against him as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-778-4450.

