Teen arrested as suspect in cases of sexual battery on Rohnert Park trails

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as a bicyclist who assaulted women on trails in Rohnert Park earlier this week, police said.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released due to his age, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual battery and indecent exposure, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported.

He’s accused of exposing himself Monday morning to a Sonoma State University employee on the Copeland Creek path near Snyder Lane.

The victim was walking to work when the suspect chased her on his mountain bike while his genitals were exposed, police said.

She hit him with an unspecified object she was carrying and he fled. Officers responded to the scene but could not locate the bicyclist.

Investigators determined there were two incidents Saturday and Sunday involving the bicyclist on the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit bike path between Southwest Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway.

Two victims reported they were approached by someone on a bicycle who slapped them on their butts before riding away.

Cotati police on Monday were interviewing the suspect at his home for an unrelated call when they discovered he matched the bicyclist’s description, which had been released earlier that day.

Cotati and Rohnert Park police investigated. Officials want anyone who has had similar encounters to come forward.

