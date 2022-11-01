Subscribe

Teen found with semiautomatic gun, magazines in backpack at California middle school

MICHAEL MCGOUGH
SACRAMENTO BEE
November 1, 2022, 4:34PM

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a gun to a middle school in Northern California on Halloween, police said.

A school resource officer and other police officers responded Monday morning to John Knight Middle School for a report of a student with a weapon, the Dixon Police Department said in a news release.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the officers discovered a student with a semiautomatic pistol as well as ammunition magazines in his backpack, according to the news release.

The middle school campus was briefly locked down as a precautionary measure, police said.

The boy was arrested for felony and misdemeanor charges related to firearms possession and was booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall, according to the Police Department. His identity will not be released because he is a minor.

Police continue to investigate how the minor obtained the weapon. Dixon Unified School District is also investigating the incident.

