Teen with airsoft gun spotted at Santa Rosa mall, police say

A 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy was cited for having an airsoft gun at a local mall Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Santa Rosa Plaza at about 4:45 p.m. after the teenager was spotted in the parking structure with a gun, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

They found him near Third and B streets and, when approached, he told them he had the gun in his pocket.

He never threatened anyone with the gun and it was confiscated at the scene, police said.

The teen was issued a citation for possessing an airsoft gun in public.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.