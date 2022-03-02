Tell us: Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19?

Subscribe

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2022, 5:35PM
Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19?

As the two year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches, we want to hear from Sonoma County residents who lost someone to the virus. We want to know more about the the lives of the over 450 residents who died these past two years as a result of virus infection.

Our goal is to include these submissions online and in print closer to the anniversary.

We are looking for their name, age they died, where they lived, photos and a blurb about their life. Email to elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.

