Tell us: Have you recently been hospitalized with COVID-19?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 21, 2021, 12:13PM
If you've been hospitalized in the past two weeks with COVID-19, we want to know what your experience has been like for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

How long did you need care? Did you encounter other COVID patients while you were hospitalized?

Email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with your name and contact information if you're interested in being interviewed.

