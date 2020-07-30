Subscribe

Tell us: What are you experiencing at Sonoma County skilled nursing facilities?

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2020, 3:01PM
The local coronavirus pandemic has impacted no other group of Sonoma County residents as severely as residents of skilled nursing and residential care facilities.

Of the 31 deaths caused by COVID-19, about 81% have been among residents of these facilities.

Are you a resident of a skilled nursing facility or have loved ones living there? We’d like to hear about your experiences during the pandemic for a story in Sunday’s paper.

Contact Press Democrat Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com if you’re willing to be included. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information.

