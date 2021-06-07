Tell us: What are your biggest pet peeves about your neighbors?

Many Sonoma County residents have been home more than ever this year, and many of us are noticing things about our neighborhood that we didn’t before.

Maybe you can hear your neighbor’s dog barking at 4 a.m. or you wish there wasn’t so much trash in the street.

We want to know what your pet peeves are about your neighbors for an upcoming gallery. Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your pet peeve. Optional to include is the neighborhood where you live and how long you’ve lived there.