Tell us: What do you know about pandemic conditions inside Sonoma’s Broadway Villa nursing facility?

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2020, 12:52PM
Broadway Villa Post Acute skilled nursing facility in Sonoma has borne a heavy share of Sonoma County’s recent surge in coronavirus cases, reporting 30 among residents and 12 among employees in recent weeks, as well as several deaths of residents.

The Press Democrat is reaching out to residents, family members and staff to find out what their experiences and concerns are as the pandemic continues.

What do you know about containment measures being implemented inside the facility? How much confidence do you have in safety precautions being taken? Have you received timely information about increased infections and fatalities?

If you are willing to discuss these issues, please contact Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com.

