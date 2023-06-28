Sonoma County residents, with the exception of coastal dwellers, can expect to overheat this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

After weeks of shielded sunlight and cooler-than-normal weather, the clouds will part and temperatures in the interior valleys will climb into the 90s and 100s, weather service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said.

The heat will start rising Wednesday and Thursday as a high pressure ridge forms and pushes into the North Bay. By Friday, highs will be around the upper 80s to lower 90s, with some potential 100-degree hot spots in Napa County.

The highs will peak Saturday, ranging from the low- to high-90s, with some northern Sonoma County areas that could touch 100 degrees. Temperatures will lower, back to the upper 80s and lower 90s, on Sunday.

Cloverdale could reach highs of 100 to 103 throughout the weekend.

Heat Advisory in effect from Friday to Sunday for the inland portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Hot temperatures in the 90s and low 100s could cause impacts to life and health. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and never leave children and pets in vehicles! #cawx pic.twitter.com/dcLaHquXMK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 27, 2023

The spike in heat, though not likely to reach record-setting levels, will likely affect more residents than normal, Behringer said.

They also were high enough to for the weather service to issue a three-day heat advisory for inland portions of the North Bay.

“People may look at the temperatures and think, ‘Oh, I’ve felt this before,’” Behringer said. “While that’s true, this is the first heat event that we’re having in a strong of below-average weeks or months. So we may be more susceptible now to heat-related illnesses.”

Some ways to fend off heat exhaustion over the weekend include hydrating more, limiting outdoor work or exercise ― or taking more breaks during that work ― and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. Residents will also want to check in on anyone who is more susceptible to heat.

The coast may be a good refuge for anyone looking to escape the heat, Behringer said, because the marine layer is expected to remain intact and keep coastal areas around 60 to 70 degrees.

“We’re not expecting any major marine hazards or anything,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really nice set of days to get out to the coast.”

Weather conditions this Tuesday will be similar to previous days. However, a warming trend is on the way with temperatures rebounding to above normal late week and into the upcoming weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8k0NtumQS2 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 27, 2023

The one thing to look out for on the coast is the cold water, Behringer added.

While the higher temperatures and less cloud cover are expected to dry out more fire fuels, especially finer fuels such as grasses, and there will be elevated fire danger, the weather service is not expected to issue any red flag warnings, which are an indication of greater fire potential.

The lack of offshore winds and anticipated higher humidity during nights should keep bigger flames at bay, Behringer said.

But he still warned against bonfires and lighting fireworks in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.

