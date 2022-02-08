Testimony begins in Kincade fire preliminary hearing

A preliminary hearing in the criminal prosecution of PG&E over the 2019 Kincade fire began with a Sonoma County judge rejecting a request from the utility’s attorneys to exclude evidence from at least three previous wildfires.

The team of Sonoma County prosecutors is likely to use the deadly 2018 Camp fire in Butte County, the 2016 Sawmill fire northeast of Geyserville and at least one other fire to prove that PG&E had previous experience and knowledge of the threats posed by its equipment in the exposed and windy ridgelines near Geyser Peak in the Mayacamas Mountains.

In opposing the inclusion of the evidence, utility attorney Miriam Kim said that analyzing what was at fault in previous fires would lead to “multiple mini trials.”

Such disputes would lengthen an already “extensively lengthy and complicated” preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to take up 15 days over the coming month.

Judge Mark Urioste, however, said he wanted to hear the evidence, as he considers prosecutors’ arguments that PG&E disregarded its prior knowledge of wildfire safety on a criminally reckless scale.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys are presenting arguments wholly for the judge’s benefit, as Urioste must rule whether Sonoma County has enough evidence of probable cause to move forward with a full criminal trial.

The Kincade fire began Oct. 23, 2019 and grew to 77,758 acres, burning for two weeks and triggering the largest mass evacuation in county history at more than 190,000 people.

Flames threatened Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and northeast Santa Rosa. The blaze destroyed 174 homes and a total of 370 structures, including winery and farm buildings.

The fire broke out amid a large power shut-off that left major portions of Sonoma County without electric service, a tactic PG&E initiated in an attempt to prevent wildfires during major wind storms and other risky fire weather.

Investigators tracked the origin of the Kincade fire to a high-voltage transmission tower that remained energized at the time. Prosecutors have accused PG&E of abandoning that equipment over more than a decade, citing findings by state utilities investigators that it had no public benefit.

The fire began when one of the cables broke and arced against the tower during extreme winds, sending sparks raining down on parched vegetation below.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office charged the utility with eight felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts stemming from injuries and air quality damage from the fire.

“The charges here reflect a misguided attempt to criminalize conduct that involved employees’ good faith judgment calls,” company attorneys wrote in a statement to the judge. “Regardless of how the District Attorney chooses to characterize them, good-faith judgments are not crimes. Such issues are better and properly left to the civil process.”

Prosecutors on Tuesday called Gary Uboldi, a current Rohnert Park police officer but former investigator for Cal Fire, as their first witness.

Uboldi was one of the first investigators on the scene in the Geysers area that night, driving toward the fire’s origin in the hours after it began. He was turned back by flames, but eventually he and two other investigators reached a geothermal fumarole plant and passed the night in the area, according to his testimony Tuesday morning.

His testimony is expected to continue after a lunch recess.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

