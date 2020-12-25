Thanks to a credit union and others, Christmas is saved for many in need in Sonoma County

For a while there, it appeared the pandemic and other Year of 2020 hardships might derail efforts to assure that many people in need in Sonoma County receive something for Christmas.

Just days ago, the Secret Santa program was far short of the cash donations and gift cards it needed to fulfill the holiday wishes of thousands of local children and adults who struggle for the necessities of life, and are likely to go without any extras.

Redwood Credit Union and a bunch of people dug deep, and saved Christmas.

“We’re just overwhelmed with gratitude, and we want to acknowledge the community,” said Katelyn Willoughby-Bagley of the Santa Rosa-based Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership, formerly the Volunteer Center. It sponsors the Secret Santa program along with radio station KZST and Friedman’s Home Improvement.

Essential to the 30-year-old program are thousands of heart-shaped decorations that bear the Christmas wishes of people at risk of receiving little if anything as gifts. The wishes include not only toys and comfort items, but essentials that the people listed on the hearts cannot afford to buy.

This year, with the pandemic raging, people able to help out were asked to buy no gifts but instead to donate money or cash cards to be used to make the purchases. A bit more than a week ago, only about a 10th of the 12,238 hearts had been adopted.

With Christmas fast approaching, the floodgates of caring opened. Willoughby-Bagley said that in response to appeals for help, individuals and businesses gave generously to help erase the Secret Santa shortfall.

Quickly, only about 1,500 hearts remained unadopted. “Redwood Credit Union stepped up and adopted them,” Willoughby-Bagley said.

As of Christmas Eve, Secret Santa had achieved, and possibly exceeded, its goal to raise $250,000 for gifts this year. Willoughby-Bagley said wishes were fulfilled in time for Christmas for about 13,000 people in 1,600 local families.

She said a few of the more costly or complex items, typically not pleasure items but necessities, will be delivered in coming days.

She thanked Sonoma County for assuring that a fraught and trying year ended well for those who made wishes to Secret Santa.