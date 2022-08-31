The Krush hosts a backyard concert in Santa Rosa to benefit Food For Thought

More than 300 people packed into the backyard venue at Santa Rosa radio station The Krush to see two local bands play the station’s Soul & Blues Festival Aug. 25.

The concert, which raised money for Forestville nonprofit Food For Thought, featured veteran North Bay bands Soul Fuse and The Blues Defenders.

“It was a really big turnout, the bands were obviously very popular,“ said Melissa Galliani, general manger for Wine Country Radio, which operates KRSH (95.9 FM) and four other local radio stations. ”That was our biggest one of the year, I guess the music really resonated with people.“

Volunteers from Food For Thought were on hand pouring beer from Henhouse Brewing and wine from Davis Family Wines that was available for purchase. Food was available to buy from Galvan's Eatery food truck.

The Krush has been hosting free backyard summer concerts adjacent to their Standish Avenue studio for 25 years. A different local nonprofit benefits each year.

“Everybody is so joyful (at the concerts),” said Galliani. “It’s so wonderful to produce something that produces so much joy.”

In addition to keeping the proceeds from beer and wine sales, Galliani said Food For Thought receives $500 from each of the shows, put on with the help of local sponsors, totaling $4,000 by the end of the series.

Food For Thought provides provide free weekly groceries to thousands of Sonoma County residents living with HIV, COVID-19, cancer and other serious medical conditions.

The Krush will conclude its 2022 series with jam bands Moonalice and THUGZ on Sept. 8; and the Sonoma County Super Jam on Sept. 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.

For more information about the series, go to krsh.com/backyard-concerts-2022. For more information about Food for Thought, go to fftfoodbank.org.