The Press Democrat names a diversity and equity reporter

Public safety reporter Nashelly Chavez is tackling a new and critical reporting area for The Press-Democrat: covering diversity, equity and inclusion issues across Sonoma County.

Chavez’s work will revolve around developing stories, sources and practices that help the newsroom and its coverage better reflect Northern California’s rich diversity.

“We live, work and play in an incredibly diverse corner of California, but our coverage has not consistently reflected that richness,” said Richard Green, editor of The Press Democrat.

“Shortly after arriving two months ago, it was clear to me we must elevate our efforts to capture the traditions, the challenges, the triumphs and the everyday life of diverse communities with deeper understanding and sophistication. I’m so excited that Nashelly will tackle this beat, bringing personal and professional passion to a topic that resonates so profoundly throughout Sonoma County.”

Chavez said she was honored to be selected to do this important reporting.

“I hope to bring a more diverse set of voices to the pages of my hometown newspaper, ones that provide all of us a deeper understanding of what it means to live and work in Sonoma County and the greater North Bay,” she said.

“I commit to telling stories with curiosity and integrity, and ask for the community’s help in getting this new beat off the ground. I’m here to learn and listen from you.”

Chavez joined the newspaper in July 2018, and has been covering public safety, crime and other breaking news.

Previously, she was a reporter at the Sacramento Bee, where her work included coverage of the police shooting of Stephon Clark, which sparked weekslong protests.

Over the past several months, she has been a passionate leader on the internal diversity and inclusion committee organized by employees of Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.

Chavez, who lives in Santa Rosa and is fluent in Spanish, grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Casa Grande High School. She enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College, took her first journalism classes there and worked at the student paper, The Oak Leaf. She transferred to San Francisco State University, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in women and gender studies.

At San Francisco State, Chavez was a leader of the campus newspaper, having served as editor-in-chief, managing editor and news editor.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.