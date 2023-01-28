Dawn had just broken as Randy Clay strode purposefully down a paved trail in Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park.

Red-winged blackbirds performed a free concert in a marsh to his right. Two swans circled lazily in the water to his left.

But Clay fixed his gaze directly ahead.

“Where the trail bends up here, you can see an island,” he said. “I know a guy who stays there sometimes. He’s pretty, uhh, adventurous.”

Why does that man stay there?

“When he’s out there, nobody can really get to him, and if they try, he knows they’re coming,” said Clay, the no-nonsense lead outreach specialist for Petaluma’s Mary Isaak Homeless Center, also known as COTS.

Clay and his team of three were part of a small army of over 150 volunteers, outreach workers and paid guides fanning out over Sonoma County in the predawn hours Friday, looking to count the region’s homeless population.

Their mission: to count the number of people in the county who live outdoors, in abandoned buildings, storage structures, vehicles, encampments, “or any other place unfit for human habitation,” according to the research firm that helps conduct the annual Point-In-Time Count of Sonoma County’s homeless population.

“The count is a critical tool for the work we do.” Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Participants helping with the effort reported to deployment sites in Guerneville, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sonoma. Of critical importance to the success of the entire enterprise: coffee was served at each.

5% increase last year

Employing “blitz and survey” tactics — conducting a census by a large team over a very short period of time — small teams proceeded to their designated areas. The squads were comprised of volunteers, outreach workers, program staff and “lived experience guides,” as the research firm referred to members who’d previously been homeless.

The expertise of those guides, their knowledge of the terrain, is invaluable in locating as many homeless people as possible. Their participation also gives volunteers an opportunity to get to know them and hear their stories over the five hours they’re together.

COTS resident Ron Potter checks under the Washington Street Highway 101 offramp for homeless camps Friday, January 27, 2023. Potter was volunteering in the annual Sonoma County Point-in-Time Street Count for all homeless. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Last year’s Point-in-Time count tallied 2,893 people homeless residents, a 5% increase over the number of unhoused people identified in the census taken in February 2020 — a month before the coronavirus pandemic hit. (The 2021 count was canceled due to that outbreak.)

While 5% was “still too much,” said Michael Gause, the Ending Homelessness Program Manager for the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, “I think it could’ve been much worse without a lot of the COVID emergency aid, which made a big difference.”

With emergency funds surging in from both the state and federal governments, Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa together spent unprecedented sums on this stubborn, complex problem. That included tens of millions of dollars to help launch safe-parking sites for people living in their vehicles; temporary pandemic shelter programs; and long-term supportive housing.

“COVID has obviously settled down a lot, we’re back to more like normal, so I’m curious what things will look like this year,” said Gause on the eve of the count. “I don’t’ really have a sense of that yet.”

“He doesn’t bite”

“This is an observer count only — we’re not asking them if they’re unhoused, or unstably housed,” Peter Connery said in a briefing at COTS before the teams headed out. He works for Applied Survey Research, the company interpreting the data these foot soldiers would collect.

Safety, he emphasized, was the main priority — a message that flashed to mind for Clay during his close encounter with a large canine lunging at him at the Rocky Memorial Dog Park.

Stepping out his car, eyes fixed on the near bank of a tidal slough — until recently a campsite for some homeless — he was rushed by a German shepherd. Rather than attempt to pet the dog, Clay got back in his car.

“People always tell you, ‘He doesn’t bite,’ he explained later, “and I ask ‘em, ‘did you take his teeth out?’”

As indicated by his direct manner and upright bearing, Clay spent 21 years in the Army. His transition to civilian life was turbulent, leading to 6 months of homelessness. “Everything kind of fell apart,” he says. “But then I woke up, right quick.”