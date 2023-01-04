The rain has begun in the North Bay.

For the past few days, weather forecasters and local first responders have been urging residents to prepare for the upcoming torrential downpour scheduled to hit the region Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what is happening right now:

7:45 a.m.: School closure

Horicon School in Annapolis is closed Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

The road to the school is blocked, according to a news release.

7:40 a.m.: Track the storm live

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

5:45 a.m.: Coastal flood advisory for Thursday. High surf advisory issued for Thursday morning to Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for the North Bay interior valleys.

Weather service meteorologists expect some minor coastal flooding in lots, parks and roads, leading to some isolated road closures, according to the Watches, Warnings and Advisories web page.

The weather service also issued a high surf advisory from 7 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for most of the Bay Area and Central Coast beaches.

Large breaking waves are expected to reach up to 30 feet, leading to dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and faster than normal wave run-up, according to a tweet from the weather service.

A very large incoming westerly swell will create significant beach hazards on Thursday. A High Surf Warning goes into effect Thursday morning for most SF Bay Area and Central Coast beaches with large breaking waves up to 30 feet expected. Stay well back from the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GvAKpnuAZ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

