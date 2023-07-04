Thieves steal Humvee from National Guard armory in Santa Rosa

Someone broke into the California National Guard Armory in Santa Rosa Monday night and stole a Humvee, officials said.

Local law enforcement are still searching for the vehicle, which police believe was used to smash through the gates of the facility at 1500 Armory Drive in Santa Rosa, California Highway Patrol Officer Marcus Hawkins said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7254607&lat=38.4517424&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Santa Rosa police were dispatched about 10:40 p.m. to a report of debris in the roadway near the armory when they noticed the gate was broken. They later discovered the vehicle was missing.

The Humvee has canvas doors and a canvas top, does not have license plates and has “FSC307” stenciled in white on the front bumper and rear.

Officials do not believe any firearms or other items were stolen, Hawkins said.

CHP received a report about 12:30 of someone driving a Humvee recklessly north on Barnes Road without lights. Later, it was reported seen heading west on River Road about five miles from the armory.

Units responded to both calls but did not locate the vehicle, Hawkins said.

If anyone sees the vehicle, contact CHP at 707-588-1400 or the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222 or at srcity.org/529/Report-a-Crime.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.