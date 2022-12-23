The man who tried to help a father and his sons after they slid down an embankment off a rural road near Cazadero Monday night died of his injuries Thursday, authorities said.

He was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning as Justin Gregori, 49, of Sebastopol.

He is the third dead in the crashes which also killed Matthew Sousa, 32, of Santa Rosa, and his 7-year-old son, Jason Sousa, as well as hospitalized two of Mathew Sousa’s other sons.

Matthew Sousa was driving his three sons in a Jeep on an old, narrow dirt road on private property when the vehicle slid 150 feet down an embankment just as it was getting dark, according to officials.

Monte Rio Fire and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene around 5:45 p.m.

While first responders were on their way, a second Jeep driven by Gregori slid down the same embankment when he stopped to try to help them.

Multiple fundraisers to support Matthew Sousa’s wife, Kendra, and the two surviving children have been created in the days following the crashes including a GoFundMe by Matthew Sousa’s sister, Kristy, and one by Kendra Sousa’s cousin.

A group of Sonoma County first responders and community members is also raising funds to help the families affected at www.sonoma1401.com.

Please help if you can. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of those who were affected by the tragic accident that occurred in Cazadero on Monday. Our Fire District staff not only serve our community but are also a part of it, our hearts are with you all. pic.twitter.com/nxLzA9YHJF — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) December 23, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.