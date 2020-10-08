This week in Sonoma County history

What historic events happened in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 11?

On Oct. 13, 1911, three days after the Oct. 10 state election on woman suffrage, tallies finally showed a large enough majority to declare a slim victory for a measure granting the women the right to vote in California. The measure passed in Sonoma County by just 52%. Although, women could vote in local and state elections, they had to wait until 1920 for ratification of the 19th Amendment, to vote in national elections.

On Oct. 15, 1913, fire gutted Healdsburg’s Sotoyome Castle - a landmark built by Henry de Fitch in 1844. The original residence was a one story adobe home. In 1878, J. N. Bailhache added a second story constructed of wood. In its early days, the so-called castle was a popular spot for entertaining. According to a Oct. 16, Press Democrat article, "many notables among the pioneers were entertained there."

On Oct.15, 1915 horticulturalist Luther Burbank entertained automotive tycoon Henry Ford and inventor Thomas Edison at his Tupper Street home in Santa Rosa. The nation’s most famous men, along with rubber tire developer Harvey Firestone, visited Santa Rosa on a special train from San Francisco's Pan-Pacific International Exposition.

– News researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.