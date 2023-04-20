Thompson names pair Sonoma County Women of the Year

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has named two local women, Brooke Igleheart Ross and Jasmine Palmer, 2023 Sonoma County Women of the Year.

Every year, Thompson selects inspiring women from the areas he represents to recognize their contributions and efforts over the previous year.

“Brooke and Jasmine are outstanding figures in our community, helping those who struggle with substance abuse to reintegrate into the workforce through their work at Athena House, a residential treatment facility in Sonoma County. When Athena House was threatened with closure in July, they worked tirelessly to save the program and ensure the vital services provided at the facility remain available to those in need,” Thompson said. “I am proud to recognize them as the 2023 Sonoma County Women of the Year.”

The selections were made in March, in conjunction with Women’s History Month. The recognition acknowledges the work of women in our community, officials said.

