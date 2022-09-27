Thousands evacuate as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida

TAMPA - Floridians streamed out of low-lying coastal communities, stocked up on sandbags and supplies, and boarded over windows Tuesday as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state with what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "historic storm surge and flood potential."

Although officials in Tampa expressed relief that the Category 3 hurricane forecast's path had moved South, possibly reducing the risk of catastrophic flooding in the uniquely ill-prepared city, surrounding Hillsborough County and other jurisdictions along the Gulf Coast expanded evacuation orders that already covered more than 2 million Florida residents. DeSantis (R) warned that severe impacts were still expected in the Tampa Bay region and urged those who had already left to stay away.

"We are looking at really, really major storm surge up and down the west coast of Florida," DeSantis said.

Local leaders cautioned that even an indirect hit from the hurricane could devastate waterside communities, and authorities said impacts were expected across the width of the peninsula. Power outages could linger for days, while "disruptions in fuel supplies" are possible, the governor said.

Dozens of emergency shelters began to welcome evacuees and their pets. Airports were closed. Urban search-and-rescue teams, high-water vehicles and law-enforcement aviation units were prepositioned around the state. Five thousand Florida National Guard troops, as well as 2,000 additional troops from other states, were activated, officials said.

Some residents who decided to wait out the storm were rushing to make last-minute preparations, stocking up on supplies and hurricane-proofing their homes. Others, meanwhile, were racing to escape Ian's path.

South Tampa residents Raymond Oubichon and his girlfriend, Chantell Holden, hit the road at 6 a.m. Tuesday and by mid-morning were in the parking lot of a fully booked Motel 6 just off Interstate 75 in Ocala, Fla., about 100 miles north of home. They'd struck out at other hotels and were waiting to see if a room opened after check-in.

Oubichon, 49, a retired entertainer from New Orleans, was out of town when Hurricane Katrina devastated that city in 2005. But his family and neighborhood were hit hard.

"So I know what water and storm surge can do," Oubichon said. "I've only been in Tampa for two years, but I did not want to try to ride out a hurricane here." He added, even if it meant having to put overpriced hotel rooms on his new credit card. "I don't want to max it out already, but also, I don't want to die. So here we are."

The storm intensified overnight Monday before making landfall early Tuesday in Cuba. By midafternoon Tuesday, Ian was strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico about 265 miles south of Sarasota, Fla., though its movement was beginning to slow as it headed north. The storm was expected to pass west of the Florida Keys and head for the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane by Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Weather models diverged in recent days on whether Ian might hit as far north as the Big Bend region or stall over Tampa Bay. But there was stronger agreement Tuesday that the storm's forecast cone was trending south, with a likely landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Cape Coral, Fla.

That means the highest storm surge risk could be just to the south of Tampa Bay, with as much as 12 feet of ocean water surging over normally dry land. But Jamie Rhome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center, said that should not prompt Tampa-area residents to pull back on preparations. The ground is soft following the region's summer rainy season, downed trees are likely to cause extended power outages, and some models suggest up to two feet of rain is possible in some areas.

"Don't get enamored with the track and its recent shifts," Rhome said.

The storm's southward drift evoked memories of Hurricane Charley, which in 2004 abruptly swerved east and pummeled Punta Gorda, Fla. instead of striking Tampa. But DeSantis stressed on Tuesday that Ian was different from Charley - and probably worse.

"Charley was a lot smaller . . . and most of the damage from Charley was from wind and wind destruction," DeSantis said. "What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential. So if you look at places like Fort Myers, Charlotte County, Sarasota, the storm surge you are going to see generated from this is going to far eclipse what we saw there."

Despite officials' stern warnings and evacuation orders, some veterans of Florida's fall hurricane seasons said they were comfortable with a certain amount of risk.

On Treasure Island, a barrier island just north of St. Pete Beach, Paul Payne and his wife loaded up their car Tuesday morning, but only after spending three days mulling what to take. Payne, a retired electrical engineer, settled on fleeing with their dog, clothes and computers - but they decided to go only as far as a hotel he deemed sufficiently above sea level in St. Petersburg, a city also largely under evacuation orders.