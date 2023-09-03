El Dorado County Sheriff’s officer Michael Seligshon shows off the latest headband fashion after finishing Le Tour de Fuzz, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Cathy Slack and Rosie Rodriguez cheer on riders at the start of Le Tour de Fuzz , Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Santa Rosa’s Rene Meza, with tattoos of Yosemite National Park, prepares to participate in the Le Tour de Fuzz, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Police officers Karin Jenks, left, of Sunnyvale, and Isabel Rivas from Glendale, greet one another prior to the start of the Le Tour de Fuzz, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Thousands of cyclists – a mix of law enforcement officers and their fans and supporters – joined in the annual Tour de Fuzz on Saturday, riding routes around Sonoma County that ranged from 32 miles to 100 miles. The charity event, which took in periods of rain and sun, raised funds for Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Services in Sonoma County. The riders, dubbed Fuzzies, set off from and finished at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the most ambitious of them riding a “Century” called the Commando that stretched through Dry Creek Valley, north towards Cloverdale and out to Lake Sonoma and back.

― Jeremy Hay