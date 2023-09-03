Thousands ride in Tour de Fuzz
Thousands of cyclists – a mix of law enforcement officers and their fans and supporters – joined in the annual Tour de Fuzz on Saturday, riding routes around Sonoma County that ranged from 32 miles to 100 miles. The charity event, which took in periods of rain and sun, raised funds for Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Services in Sonoma County. The riders, dubbed Fuzzies, set off from and finished at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the most ambitious of them riding a “Century” called the Commando that stretched through Dry Creek Valley, north towards Cloverdale and out to Lake Sonoma and back.
― Jeremy Hay
