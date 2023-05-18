Threat to Healdsburg elementary school turns out to be hoax, police say

A threat extended to Healdsburg elementary school students Wednesday was later found to be a hoax , police said Thursday.

A staff member for an afterschool program at Fitch Mountain Campus, a third through fifth-grade school on Monte Vista Avenue, received a text from an unrecognized number Wednesday night saying a person had a weapon and intended to kill students, Healdsburg Police Department Lt. Luis Rodriguez said.

The staff member reported the message to police about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday and officers were at the scene about six minutes later, Rodriguez said.

Officers checked in on the students, who were inside the school, and afterschool programs at surrounding schools.

It was not immediately clear if Fitch Mountain entered a lockdown following the threat.

Staff emailed parents asking them to pick them their students after law enforcement secured the area. Police remained on campus as students left and for about 30 minutes after, Rodriguez said.

Additional police patrolled around the school during drop-off Thursday morning.

There are no identified suspects in this case, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Healdsburg police will continue to keep a close eye on local schools, even when there are no active threats.

“We try to be as visible as we can and responsive to any issues that might come up,” he said.

