Three cases of monkeypox detected in Sonoma County

Monkeypox, a rare, viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa but is gaining ground in the United States and elsewhere, has finally reached Sonoma County.

Three cases have been detected locally, said Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the county’s deputy health officer in charge of the local monkeypox response.

Baldwin said the county has confirmed three cases of the orthopox genus, which includes monkeypox. Local public health officials are to assume that detected cases of orthopox are in fact monkeypox until further testing is done.

Orthopox also includes Orthopoxvirus genus also includes the variola virus (which causes smallpox) and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

“Our laboratory can test for an Orthopox virus, which Monkeypox is, but for absolute confirmation of Monkeypox the samples are sent to the CDC,” Baldwin said in an email Monday morning.

No other information was available through the county Monday morning.

Monkeypox often appears as a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 790 cases of monkeypox in the United States and 136 in California. Global health officials have detected 8238 cases in 57 locations.

In late May, there were only three cases in the United States and one suspected case in California. Health officials say the monkeypox virus has been around for decades and past outbreaks have never threatened to become a pandemic.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, according to the CDC. Though the disease is called “monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown. African rodents and non-human primates such as monkeys may harbor the virus and infect people.

Federal health officials say the source of recent transmission is unclear, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. But officials stressed that anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

