Three dead in two Highway 12 crashes outside of Santa Rosa

Two fatal accidents occurred minutes apart on opposite ends of Highway 12 outside of Santa Rosa on Monday during a rainy morning commute period.

Police responded at 8:20 to reports of a collision on Highway 12 just east of Oakmont Drive. A white pickup truck had crashed into the passenger side of a black Toyota Prius, killing both occupants of the Prius.

Santa Rosa firefighters were on the scene within four minutes. The driver and passenger in the Prius were removed from their vehicle with hydraulic equipment and were pronounced dead at the scene, said battalion chief Matthew Gloeckner.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Several minutes after that accident was reported, dispatchers at Redcom started getting reports of a second crash, 12 miles west on Highway 12 at Merced Avenue. A Toyota Matrix had collided with a box truck. The truck was on its side. The driver of the Matrix, a male, was deceased.

While no other injuries were reported, at least two other vehicles were pulled to the side of the road, their air bags deployed.

Roadways have reopened at the scene of both crashes. Additional details on both crashes will soon be forthcoming, said Santa Rosa CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

“It’s been a busy morning,” he said. “There’s one coroner, and he had to go to two different scenes across town from one another.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.