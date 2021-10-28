Three drivers injured, restaurant damaged in Highway 12 crash near Kenwood

A three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 12 north of Kenwood resulted in injuries for all three drivers and damage to a restaurant that was hit in the collision, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and Adobe Canyon Road.

A woman driving east in a Kia Sol put on her turn signal and slowed to turn left onto Adobe Canyon when she was hit from behind by a woman driving a Saab, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

The crash pushed the Kia into oncoming traffic and it collided head-on with a Chevy Express van, deRutte said.

The van rolled onto its side into a ditch on the northern edge of the road. The Saab continued east and crashed into a wall at TIPS Roadside Restaurant, deRutte said.

All three drivers were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The woman driving the Kia had major injuries, and the other two had minor injuries, deRutte said. Nobody else was inside any of the cars.

TIPS Roadside was not open when the crash happened and nobody associated with the restaurant was injured, according to owner Susie Pryfogle.

The restaurant normally opens at 11 a.m., but it remained closed Thursday morning and into the afternoon following the crash. Pryfogle was hoping to open for dinner service, but she said an inspector was coming to assess the damage first.

She said the car hit a wall where the restaurant’s beer kegs are stored, and the force caused them to topple. The wall and the building’s foundation were damaged in the crash, she said.

None of the drivers are suspected of intoxicated driving, according to deRutte.

