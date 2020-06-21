Three Santa Rosa residents arrested on suspicion of robbing Healdsburg restaurant

Healdsburg police arrested a Santa Rosa man and two minors on suspicion of striking an employee and stealing cash, alcohol and an iPad from the Singletree Cafe on Saturday night, the second burglary of the restaurant in a month.

Dylan Patrick Rottmann, 21, was arrested on felony burglary and robbery charges, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, following a brief foot chase with police in the vicinity of the 160 block of Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg Police Sgt. Luis Rodriguez said.

The trio was suspected of prying open the bars on a window and entering the cafe, when a manager found them there shortly after 7:30 p.m. while dropping off supplies, and then called 911. One of the unidentified minors apparently hit the employee in the head and all three ran off, according to the unidentified worker, who did not require medical care.

Rottmann and his suspected accomplices allegedly got away with as much as $400 cash, four cases of beer, two cases of Coca-Cola and several bottles of wine and champagne, plus the iPad, said Nanci Van Praag, the restaurant’s co-owner. All but the iPad were returned by police Sunday morning as the cafe opened for normal business.

The incident marks the second time the restaurant has been burglarized in the past month, Van Praag said. The first time resulted in a $3,200 loss, including $700 to repair a door, she said, and Saturday’s loss was estimated at about $1,300 with the return of the cash.

Rottmann, who has no criminal record as an adult in Sonoma County, remained in custody at the county jail Sunday on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The two minors - a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, each of Santa Rosa - also were arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Their relationship to Rottmann was unclear and their names were withheld because they are each under 18 years old, police said.

Healdsburg police could not say whether the two minors had been released, but each also faces burglary and robbery charges.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com.