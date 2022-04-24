Top 5 weekend news stories from Sonoma County

Happy Sunday, Press Democrat readers!

April showers have cleared out to make way for a warm, sunny weekend in Sonoma County, and we hope you’re out enjoying it.

For those who have been too busy — or too relaxed — to stay up on the news this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of the local stories you don’t want to miss.

This weekend’s top stories include a look inside Healdsburg’s highly-anticipated new restaurant, Little Saint, and an exploration of why a wave of public officials have recently left office in Sonoma County before their terms expired.

The Espinoza Farms float rolls down Petaluma Blvd., Saturday, April 23, 2022 during the Butter and Egg Day's Parade in Petaluma. The last parade was in 2019 before the pandemic. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Flying manure, chicken costumes bring Petaluma community together at Butter and Eggs Days parade:

Colorful floats, marching bands, elaborate chicken costumes and flying manure were all part of the fun Saturday as Petaluma’s 39th annual Butter & Egg Days parade returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Nathan Morphew, right, helps James Carrigan carry bags of materials for recycling at the new CRV beverage container recycle center at the Community Church of Sebastopol on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

California’s struggling Bottle Bill system is a mess. Here’s why:

Some of us might have missed it. But while we weren’t looking, the infrastructure that supports California’s 35-year-old Bottle Bill began to collapse, putting almost half its 2,448 certified beverage container redemption sites out of business over the past decade.

Gordon McDougall, now retired, was vice president of university advancement at Sonoma State University from 2018 to 2021. (Gordon McDougall)

A former Sonoma State vice president shielded staff from the president’s husband. He wishes he had done more:

A former senior administrator at Sonoma State University said he took steps to shield female staff members from the husband of President Judy Sakaki, but that he wishes he’d done more to protect them from his reported sexual harassment.

Rohnert Park Councilman Willy Linares announced his resignation April 18. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Why are so many local elected officials leaving in the middle of their terms?:

Columnist Kerry Benefield explores the reasons for leaving an elected position after Rohnert Park Councilman Willy Linares joined growing list of people in Sonoma County voted into a public office who have bowed out before their term is complete.

Leslie Schulz of Little Saint prepares a to go order during Friday’s grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Highly anticipated Little Saint opens in Healdsburg:

The massive industrial-style space that once housed SHED Modern Grange in downtown Healdsburg opened Friday as Little Saint, a restaurant, cafe, bar and retail space from the owners of three-Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant.