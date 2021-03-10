Subscribe

Top Sonoma County health official Barbie Robinson to become public health director for Texas county

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2021, 8:14AM
Updated 51 minutes ago

Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County’s top health and homelessness official, is set to step down in May to become the public health director for Harris County, Texas, according to Sonoma County officials.

Robinson has served as director of the Sonoma County Department of Health Services since February 2017. She became interim director of the department in September 2016.

Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson said the county has begun preparing for Robinson’s departure amid the pandemic.

“We are confident that there will be no disruption in our COVID-19 response or our vaccination rollout here in Sonoma County,” Gullixson said in an email.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s chief executive, announced that Robinson had been selected as the new public health director in a tweet on Tuesday.

In addition to leading health services, Sonoma County’s largest single department, Robinson helms the county’s Community Development Commission, its chief housing and homelessness agency.

In a letter she sent out Wednesday morning, Robinson informed county colleagues of her mid-May departure. Health Services assistant director Tina Rivera and Community Development Commission assistant director Emilia Gabriele set to lead those agencies on an interim basis, until replacements are found, she wrote.

“While I am excited for my next endeavor, I am also sad to leave Sonoma County,” Robinson wrote in her letter. “Serving with you all has been and honor and privilege. I am grateful to have been part of the county’s important work and know I leave Sonoma County in good hands.”

Harris County, home to more than 4 milllion people, is the largest county in Texas and includes the city of Houston.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette