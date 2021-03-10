Top Sonoma County health official Barbie Robinson to become public health director for Texas county

Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County’s top health and homelessness official, is set to step down in May to become the public health director for Harris County, Texas, according to Sonoma County officials.

Robinson has served as director of the Sonoma County Department of Health Services since February 2017. She became interim director of the department in September 2016.

Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson said the county has begun preparing for Robinson’s departure amid the pandemic.

“We are confident that there will be no disruption in our COVID-19 response or our vaccination rollout here in Sonoma County,” Gullixson said in an email.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s chief executive, announced that Robinson had been selected as the new public health director in a tweet on Tuesday.

In addition to leading health services, Sonoma County’s largest single department, Robinson helms the county’s Community Development Commission, its chief housing and homelessness agency.

In a letter she sent out Wednesday morning, Robinson informed county colleagues of her mid-May departure. Health Services assistant director Tina Rivera and Community Development Commission assistant director Emilia Gabriele set to lead those agencies on an interim basis, until replacements are found, she wrote.

“While I am excited for my next endeavor, I am also sad to leave Sonoma County,” Robinson wrote in her letter. “Serving with you all has been and honor and privilege. I am grateful to have been part of the county’s important work and know I leave Sonoma County in good hands.”

Harris County, home to more than 4 milllion people, is the largest county in Texas and includes the city of Houston.

