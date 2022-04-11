Subscribe

Trail runners rejoice with the Annadel Half Marathon’s return

April 10, 2022, 7:20PM
Updated 2 hours ago

More than 500 rail runners turned out Sunday for the return of the Annadel Half Marathon.

Held at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, the hilly course winds its way into the Annadel State Park.

Participants, who could choose to run a 5K, a 10K or the half marathon course run through a “tough course with wet, rocky and rooted terrain,” according to the event’s website.

They are surrounded by greenery as they run past trees, wild flowers and through meadows, according to marathon officials.

Sunday’s event was the first one since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to coronavirus protocols.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette