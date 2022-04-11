Trail runners rejoice with the Annadel Half Marathon’s return

More than 500 rail runners turned out Sunday for the return of the Annadel Half Marathon.

Held at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, the hilly course winds its way into the Annadel State Park.

Participants, who could choose to run a 5K, a 10K or the half marathon course run through a “tough course with wet, rocky and rooted terrain,” according to the event’s website.

They are surrounded by greenery as they run past trees, wild flowers and through meadows, according to marathon officials.

Sunday’s event was the first one since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to coronavirus protocols.