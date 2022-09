Tubbs Fire Map

On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire raged from Calistoga to the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, almost 12 miles in just five hours. Here’s a look at how the fire moved, including locations that are mentioned in this story about trauma and recovery. (Dennis Bolt/Sonoma County) Parks Map

