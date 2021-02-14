Two arrested in connection with Healdsburg catalytic converter theft

Two men were arrested early Saturday on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at the Healdsburg Community Center, Healdsburg police said.

Sgt. Will Van Vleck said he had observed a vehicle driving around residential neighborhoods without an apparent destination at around 3 a.m. while he was on patrol. After seeing the vehicle cruise by again, and discovering it had expired registration, he said, he pulled the car over on Alexandria Drive near Monte Vista Avenue.

Neither the driver nor the passenger had identification, Van Vleck said, and both were asked to exit the car. Officers could see what appeared to be methamphetamine and a pipe to smoke it left on the seats, prompting them to search the rest of the vehicle, police said.

Officers found a catalytic converter in the vehicle, which was later identified as being stolen from a vehicle parked at the community center.

Driver Ruben Marin Anzures, 44, of Santa Rosa, was determined to have multiple outstanding warrants, police said.

Alexis Idelfonso De Leon Diaz, 29, of San Rafael, was identified as the vehicle’s passenger, police said. He has been arrested in several Bay Area counties in connection with thefts of catalytic converters multiple times in the past three months, police said.

Marin Anzures was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on outstanding warrants related to possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of parole and domestic violation. He and De Leon Diaz were also arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Marin Anzures is being held on $151,000 bail. Police requested enhanced bail for De Leon Diaz, because of his recent arrests in connection with other thefts. He remained in the jail Saturday on $250,000 bail.

