Two arrested in Santa Rosa bicycle sting operation

Santa Rosa police arrested two people during a “bait bicycle” operation Thursday that was prompted after numerous complaints of bicycle theft throughout the city.

The operation, held over a five-hour period, was conducted in various parts of the city, including Bennett Valley, Roseland, downtown Santa Rosa and Rincon Valley, police said in a news release.

Eric Radford, who police described as a 32-year-old Santa Rosa transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and felony possession of stolen property, as well as violating probation. Police said Radford was on parole for a prior robbery conviction.

Anthony Brumley, who police said was a 37-year-old Santa Rosa transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and possession of stolen property. Brumley also had a felony warrant for grand theft auto, police said.

The arrests were both made downtown, said Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin. The bicycles were left unlocked, he said.

The bicycle sting operation was conducted with the assistance of The Bike Peddler in Santa Rosa. Mahurin said the bikes used in the police operation were worth more than $1,000 each.

He said the arrest of the two individuals should not give residents the impression that bicycle theft has been eliminated in the community.

“This is something we’ve seen for a long time,” Mahurin said, adding that it is very important owners keep their bikes secure and maintain proper ownership records, such as purchase receipts, serial numbers and identifying photos of the property.

“Unless we can 100% prove that that bike belongs to someone else there’s nothing we can do,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza