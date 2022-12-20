2 dead, 3 injured in rural Sonoma County crash

Two people are dead and three people suffered major injuries after a Monday night crash in rural Sonoma County, according to authorities.

A Jeep was traveling on a dirt road between Fort Ross and Cazadero when it crashed about 300 feet into a ravine, said California Highway Patrol air operations spokesperson Shaun Bouyea.

**Medevac-Sonoma County** - update- 2020 hrs H-32 is now transporting. 2029 hrs weather over Santa Rosa improved and... Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Monday, December 19, 2022

California Highway Patrol personnel and Sonoma County firefighters used helicopters and ATVs to reach the vehicle’s five occupants, according to a news release.

“It was extremely foggy, (firefighters) had access by a dirt road, and they had to repel down to the accident,” Bouyea said. “It was pretty much worse case scenario for an incident like this.”

Coast Life Support took two children were taken to a trauma center. The CHP helicopter flew one occupant to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, Bouyea said.

CHP did not indicate the cause of the crash.

