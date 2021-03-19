Two hospitalized after car rolls near Rohnert Park

Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Petaluma Hill Road near Rohnert Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

A Lexus sedan skidded off the road near Crane Canyon Road and rolled multiple times in the 4:17 p.m. crash, said Rancho Adobe Fire Capt. Eric Gromala.

Firefighters extricated two people from the car using two sets of “jaws of life” tools. They were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for what authorities described as moderate injuries.

Gromala said the road was wet from Thursday’s rain, but a cause for the accident has not yet been determined.

Traffic was slowed for at least an hour Thursday afternoon while emergency crews responded to the crash.

