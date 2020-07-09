Two injured in Healdsburg shooting

Healdsburg police Thursday morning were investigating an apparent double-shooting from overnight that wounded two men, but have been hampered by uncooperative victims.

Both victims were shot in their lower bodies and their wounds were not considered life-threatening, said Sgt. Will Van Vleck.

Healdsburg dispatchers began receiving calls shortly before 11 p.m. about shots fired on Ward Street, in a residential area east of Highway 101 at the south end of town.

Witnesses reported multiple people running and vehicles leaving the area, but they weren’t able to give detailed descriptions of the shooters or others involved, Sgt. John Haviland said.

A white car and two or three black or dark-colored cars were seen fleeing, he said.

Officers located several shell casings in the area and were able to locate two vehicles and a boat that had been struck by bullets, but no gunshot victims.

About a half-hour later, two shooting victims showed up at separate hospitals in Santa Rosa, Haviland said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sutter hospital and the Santa Rosa Police Department was at Memorial hospital with a second victim, Haviland said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said it appears the victim at Sutter was related to the Healdsburg shooting, so deputies turned reports over to that agency.

Van Vleck said Healdsburg officers were reviewing video taken from nearby locations with hopes of identifying those involved.

“So far, from both individuals in the hospital, we haven’t received cooperation. So we’re still working to determine exactly what happened and if the victims were in fact even here,” he said.

The two men who showed up at hospitals apparently were driven there by private vehicle.

Police had been called to the area recently for minor problems like people drinking and gathering, Van Vleck said, but nothing violent.

Officers were continuing to investigate Thursday.

“We have a lot of avenues to walk down still,” Van Vleck said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.