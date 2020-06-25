Two injured in shooting on Santa Rosa sidewalk

Santa Rosa police detectives were interviewing two men in their mid-20s who were each shot multiple times early Thursday morning on a southwest Santa Rosa sidewalk after what police say started as verbal argument between several people that escalated to gunfire.

The men, who were both hospitalized, were both expected to survive. Their names were not disclosed.

Police were seeking at least one, possibly more, suspects who fled the scene after the 12:30 a.m. shooting near Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue.

Each victim had been shot several times, Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said, while on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Sebastopol Road. Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find any suspects or a weapon, he said.

Violent crimes Sgt. Kyle Philp said both victims are from Santa Rosa. The shooting doesn’t appear to be gang-related, he said.

“As far as we can tell, there are no gang issues with this one,” he said.

Police in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and the unincorporated areas of the county have all responded to gang incidents in the past few weeks.

It was unclear how the suspect or suspects approached the victims, whether on foot or in a vehicle, he said.

“It looks like there was some type of argument between the victims and suspect or suspects, and someone pulled out a firearm and shot at them,” he said.

The gun was only described as a handgun.

“We don’t feel like there is any danger to the public,” he said. “It looks like a one-off disagreement between the victims and suspects. We have nothing to say the suspect is looking to shoot anyone else.”

Police are asking any witnesses to call 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community Program for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more information.