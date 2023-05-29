Two men were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a pickup truck they were in rolled over while turning at a southeastern Santa Rosa intersection.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the cause.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the crash at the intersection of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue, on the northern edge of Bennett Valley, just after 3:34 p.m.

While one of the adult men was able to climb out of the crashed truck, firefighters had to extricate the second, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said. The hydraulic Jaws of Life rescue tool was not needed, Dahl said.

Both men were transported by ambulance for evaluation at a local hospital, Dahl said. They appeared to have minor or moderate injuries upon evaluation at the scene of the crash, he said.

